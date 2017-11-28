Neligh, NE man enters not guilty pleas for multiple sexual assau - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Neligh, NE man enters not guilty pleas for multiple sexual assault charges

a Neligh, Nebraska, man, who's already facing multiple sex assault and abuse charges, was back in court Tuesday to enter a plea

Tuesday afternoon 51-year-old Darryl Lierman plead not guilty to child sexual assault charges and child abuse.

Lierman already faces multiple sexual assault charges in nearby Antelope County.

According to court documents the most recent sexual assault took place on May 1st  while Lierman was out on bail.

Lierman's trial has been delayed until February to give the defense more time to prepare.

He'll be back in Madison for a pretrial on December 5 at 9 a-m.

