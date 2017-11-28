Recently completed project minimized impact of Cherokee, IA water line break

Tens of thousands of gallons of water leaked after a major water line broke in Cherokee, Iowa, on Monday night.

Tuesday, workers replaced the nearly 20-foot long section of rusty pipe that leaked. "Tens of thousands of gallons of water were lost last night. It was a very large water line break." said Sam Kooiker, City Administrator.

Despite the size of Monday night's break, the impact to the community was minimal. "We're in a very good situation in terms of the city's water supply. Had this happened a few months ago we'd have the entire south and east parts of town without water." said Kooiker.

The big difference? The installation of a water bypass to supplement the existing system. "The pipes under Highway 59 are very old and it was much easier and less disruptive to the community to run a new line, a water line loop, and continue to have the Highway 59 line." said Kooiker.

The $750,000 bypass runs parallel to Highway 59, from Main Street to Linden Street, on the far south side of town. Kooiker says it improves water quality for those east of 59 and south of Main while also serving as a backup for situations like this. "So this happened at really a perfect time. Had it happened several months ago this would be a very stressful day for all of us." said Kooiker.