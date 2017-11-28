Recently completed project minimized impact of Cherokee, IA wate - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Recently completed project minimized impact of Cherokee, IA water line break

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) -

Tens of thousands of gallons of water leaked after a major water line broke in Cherokee, Iowa, on Monday night.

Tuesday, workers replaced the nearly 20-foot long section of rusty pipe that leaked. "Tens of thousands of gallons of water were lost last night. It was a very large water line break." said Sam Kooiker, City Administrator.

Despite the size of Monday night's break, the impact to the community was minimal. "We're in a very good situation in terms of the city's water supply. Had this happened a few months ago we'd have the entire south and east parts of town without water." said Kooiker.

The big difference? The installation of a water bypass to supplement the existing system. "The pipes under Highway 59 are very old and it was much easier and less disruptive to the community to run a new line, a water line loop, and continue to have the Highway 59 line." said Kooiker.

The $750,000 bypass runs parallel to Highway 59, from Main Street to Linden Street, on the far south side of town. Kooiker says it improves water quality for those east of 59 and south of Main while also serving as a backup for situations like this. "So this happened at really a perfect time. Had it happened several months ago this would be a very stressful day for all of us." said Kooiker.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.