Fire fighters raise money for Support Siouxland Soldiers

Sioux City Fire Fighters helped raise money for Siouxland soldiers fighting overseas this month.

Tuesday, Sioux City Professional Fire Fighters Union Local 7 presented an $870 check to "Support Siouxland Soldiers."

34 members of Local 7 participated in a mustache-growing competition during the month of November.

Each member had to pay an entree fee and those who shaved before the end of the month had to pay a quitter's fee.

The money raised will allow "Support Siouxland Soldiers" to send care packages to deployed soldiers.

"Every year this competition grows a little bit more and we've raised more and more money but this was leaps and bounds growth by over $300 more of that we did last year," said Josh McClure, secretary for Sioux City Professional Fire Fighters Local No. 7. "Every year we get more fire fighters involved and it's a great feeling that we can just have fun and throw together a pretty good chunk of money to throw to such a great cause."

Firefighters were asked to send in pictures of their mustaches for judging.

A winner will be picked at the end of the month.

