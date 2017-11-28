HEALTHBEAT 4: PetSmart donating to Siouxland's smallest patients - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

HEALTHBEAT 4: PetSmart donating to Siouxland's smallest patients

By Jennifer Lenzini, Weekend Anchor/Multimedia Journalist
Every year, PetSmart selects a different pediatric organization to donate to.

They then offer their customers the chance to donate to the organizations, by purchasing a stuffed animal. 

This year, they chose the Children's Miracle Network at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's.

"The point this year for us- providing something for the NICU, but also any other kids," said Greg Salmon, PetSmart Store Leader. "Whether they're in the hospital, or maybe they have a parent in the hospital or something. We really wanted to provide something to kind of brighten their day during the holiday season."

PetSmart Store Leader, Greg Salmon, said that the response from the customers, was more than he could have asked for.

"We've actually donated 1,500 stuffed animals this year," said Salmon.

This drive is more than just business for Salmon- It hits home for the PetSmart employee.

"My daughter actually spent a couple weeks at St. Luke's," said Salmon. "And just had a baby girl, Josie. And Josie spent some time in the NICU."

All in all, Salmon is pleased with the response, and the community's ability to help the hospital's smallest patients. 

"Every time our cashiers would ask a customer-it was just amazing," adds Salmon. "It's our best response ever."

The donation drive ended just before Thanksgiving, and Salmon said he's already looking forward to next year's drive.
 

