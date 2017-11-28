Sgt. Bluff city council discuss changes to ban on pit bulls

Since 2003, pit bulls have been banned in the city of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

"No pit bulls allowed," said Carol Clark, ordinance committee chair.

Pit bulls detained by animal control or Sergeant Bluff police are returned to their owners who are asked to send the dog outside of city limits within 48 hours.

"It's worked just fine for the last 15 years," said Clark.

But that all changed just six weeks ago.

Police captured a loose pit bull and asked the owners to remove the dog from Sergeant Bluff. But, the owners appealed the ordinance.

Now, city council members are questioning the ban altogether.

"Do we keep it? Do we change it? Do we lift it?" said Clark.

An ordinance committee tasked with discussing the pit bull ban came out of its meeting with three viable options:

1. Leave the ordinance unchanged.

2. Specify six breeds to fall under the ban.

3. Lift the ban, which entails a laundry list of remedies.

"Licensing, to registration, to microchipping, to spade and neutered, to fencing, to muzzled when they're walked, to they have to be 19 years or older, with their handler, if they're on a leash, it has to be six feet or shorter and extensive background checks," said Clark.

There was no consensus coming out of the meeting.

Some think the ban is well in place.

"They have a very vicious bite, they have more of a hold and shake mentality and they don't let go," said Clark. "Deaths that are related to dog bites, 65% of those deaths have been from a pit bull."

But, they understand not all pit bulls are vicious.

"There are pit bulls that are nice, there are family dogs. There are owners that love them," said Clark. "And if you're a dog owner and that's your family pet, you want to keep that dog."

There's one question that sticks with council members.

Are pit bulls vicious due to their nature, or their treatment from owners?

That question will be decided on in the coming weeks.

City council chose to table further discussion on the ban to next week's meeting.

