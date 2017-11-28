Dordt, Northwestern, Morningside all sweep NAIA openers

Dordt, Northwestern and Morningside all swept their pool play openers at the NAIA national volleyball tournament on Tuesday.

The Defenders overcame a slow start to down Ottawa (Kan.). Ema Altena led the Defenders with 17 kills, while Ally Krommendyk added 10 kills. Dordt had four aces, and 12 team blocks.

"Getting the first win is great," said Altena. "It's something we really wanted to focus on when we came into the tournament. But we're not done. Northwest and everyone else is just going to be another good opponent that we face."

Northwestern also had a case of the first-game jitters, but the Red Raiders swept past Lourdes (Ohio). NWC's attack was balanced. Four players had at least seven kills, led by AJ Horstman's 11 kill-night.

"I thought we got better as it went on," said Northwestern head coach Kyle Van Den Bosch. "Early on, we just had the first-game jitters. We're pretty young out there, missed a lot of serves. But I thought we settled in as the match went on."

In the nightcap, Morningside pulled an upset of No. 9 Columbia. Jenn Buyert had 11 kills to lead the way, and the Cougars committed 23 attacking errors, and eight service errors. It's the second-straight year the Mustangs have pulled an upset in pool play.

Pool play continues Tuesday. Morningside will take on Grand View, from Des Moines. Dordt gets Northwest of Washington, while Northwestern faces Bellevue, from Omaha. All three games are at 6:00 p.m.

