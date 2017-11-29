Tampa police announce they have made an arrest in connection with 4 murders

The residents of one Florida neighborhood can now rest easy.

Tampa police announced late Tuesday night they have made an arrest in the string of fatal shootings in the Seminole Heights neighborhood.

Police announce they have arrested 24-year-old Howell Donaldson III and will be charging him with four counts of murder.

Police say they made the arrest following a tip that he had a gun at a local McDonald's.

Chief Brian Dugan, with the Tampa Police Department, said, "I am pleased to announce that tonight we will be making an arrest in the Seminole Heights murders. Our detectives are working on the charging documents and we will be charging four counts of first-degree murder for Howell Emanuel Donaldson III, 24 years old."

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn says the arrest marks the beginning of justice being served.