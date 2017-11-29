Hawaii prepares nuclear attack sirens - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Hawaii prepares nuclear attack sirens

Posted:
For the first time since the Cold War, an "attack warning" siren with a wavering tone will sound across Hawaii on Friday amid rising tensions over North Korean missile tests. For the first time since the Cold War, an "attack warning" siren with a wavering tone will sound across Hawaii on Friday amid rising tensions over North Korean missile tests.
(NBC News) -

For the first time since the Cold War, a nuclear "attack warning" siren with a wavering tone will sound Friday across the state of Hawaii.

At a news conference Tuesday to discuss the test, Hawaii Governor David Ige said it is vital that the public understand that this is the "new normal."

"We believe it is imperative that we be prepared for every disaster in today's world and that includes a nuclear attack," Ige said.

The purpose of the unique attack warning siren, which would be used only in the event of a nuclear attack on Hawaii, is to "provide the people of Hawaii and the visitors with as much warning as possible," said the head of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, Vern Miyagi.

State leaders want people to be prepared to shelter in place for as long as 14 days, depending on the damage and residual radiation.

The siren test will be tested monthly, directly after the tsunami warning siren with a steady tone.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2AHMADO

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.