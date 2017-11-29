Lincoln Police are looking for two persons of interest in connection with the disappearance of Sydney Loofe.

Authorities are in contact with the two persons of interest

Authorities held a news conference Thursday morning to update the investigation into the search for 24-year-old Neligh, Nebraska-native Sydney Loofe.

Loofe hasn't been seen, or heard from, since going on a date she arranged online two weeks ago.



Investigators said they are holding out hope that Loofe will be found safe.

Authorities said they are in contact with two persons of interest in connection with Loofe.

Investigators said those two people, Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell, have been located and they are speaking with authorities.

Authorities will not say if the Trail and Boswell have been taken into custody at this time.

Authorities said Trail and Boswell been located in the Midwest but, are not in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Loofe's family spoke at the news conference. They thanked those who have helped in the efforts to find Sydney Loofe.



The police said the last sighting of Loofe was in Wilber on November 15.



Authorities said if anyone has any tips to call 402-493-8688, use option 1.

Earlier this week, police in Lincoln, Nebraska, named two "persons of interest" in the case.

In a Facebook video post Wednesday, 51-year-old Aubrey Trail and 22-year-old Bailey Boswell plead their innocence and recount the last time they saw Loofe.

Trail begins the video by claiming they have been in contact with Lincoln Police.

Trail even takes credit for providing police with many of their leads.

He also claims to be cooperating with police efforts to locate Loofe.

Trail doesn't deny having a criminal history.

In the video, he admits to writing bad checks and to forgery, but he takes no responsibility for Loofe's disappearance.

Boswell says she met Loofe on a Tuesday for a date.

Boswell says the pair met, again, the next night, before Loofe asked to be taken home.



NBC affiliate WOWT reported overnight that Trail and Boswell released another video saying they will turn themselves into authorities.

Wednesday evening, the Lincoln Police Department issued a Statement on their Facebook page.

The search for Sydney Loofe continues in various areas in Saline and Gage Counties. Multiple agencies including the FBI, the United States Marshals Service, and the Nebraska State Patrol are assisting in the investigation.

The statement made no mention of the video released earlier today by persons of interest Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell but said Sydney's family and law enforcement continue to work diligently.

If you see law enforcement officers searching, Lincoln police advice that you avoid the area to avoid disruptions to the search.

The two people named by the Lincoln Police Department as the persons of interest in the disappearance of Sydney Loofe, posted a video statement on Facebook Wednesday morning.

The video, posted on the "Finding Sydney Loofe" Facebook page, showed Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell pleading their innocence. (The video has since been taken down.)

Trail begins the video by claiming they have been in contact with Lincoln Police. He even takes credit for providing police with many of their leads.

Although he does not deny having a criminal history, Trail insists that he has no part in Loofe's disappearance.

Boswell began her statement, "Hi, Good morning, I'm Bailey. Audrey on Tinder, and a few other names because I have warrants."

Boswell went on to say she went on two dates with Loofe, before dropping her off at a friend's house on the night of their disappearance.

She added, "I went to take her home. She asked to drop her off at a friend's house, so I did so. I gave her my number. We were planning to go to the casino that weekend. I have not heard from her since."

The two went on to say that they hope Loofe is found soon, and they offered their best wishes to the family.

"I just want the family to know that I'm truly sorry and that I didn't have anything to do with this. I hope Sydney is found soon. She is a sweet, amazing girl." Aubrey Trail added that he also hopes Sydney is found soon that he wishes the family the best. Both say they are sorry that the family is going though this.

LPD released the following statement Wednesday morning:

"Good morning, we are aware of the Facebook video and that many of you have requested a comment. Investigators are analyzing the video and it's too early for us to provide a statement. Please give Investigators time to work through this recent development and we will provide more information as soon as it becomes available. Chief Bliemeister is not available for interviews today as many of you have requested."

On Tuesday, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said LPD has teamed with Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, United States Marshals Service, and the FBI in the search for Loofe, who was reported missing on November 16.

The Chief of Police said the last confirmed sighting of Loofe was in Wilber on November 15 but did not give a location as to where she was seen.

He added the search is not restricted to Lincoln and Wilber, and is urging anyone with information to contact authorities immediately.

Below is the full transcript of the Facebook post:

[AUBREY TRAIL]

Good morning Lincoln, and Omaha, and probably several places.

This is Aubrey Trail and this is Bailey Boswell (unintelligible)

We've spent the last few days watching ourselves being slammed and crucified in the newspapers and everything else so we thought it was time to give our side. We're not trying to defend anything, we're not trying to make you believe anything. We just feel we should get to say our side since everyone else gets to say theirs.

I like the Lincoln police department and the (unintelligible) county police department and all those folks. Everything we're going to tell you - you're going to be able to pick up the phone or have a newspaper pick up the phone - is very easily verified.

I am going to talk for a minute and Bailey here is going to tell you about her two dates with Sydney and we're go from there.

The Lincoln Police department apparently wants everyone to believe that we're hiding, that we haven't talked to them, that we're avoiding them. Actually, we've spoken to the police department a couple of times. We also though my Attorney, Dugg (unintelligible) in Falls City, Nebraska... please verify. We both broke balls, statements, and sent to the police department telling them everything we know.

We also... the day before Thanksgiving, which would be the 22nd...we repeatedly called the Lincoln police department when they were trying to contact us. After about ten phone calls leads in the newspaper... They record everything.

We were told to quit blowing up their phone even though we told them 'hey do you understand that we're the people you're looking for?' They said 'you've called us several times. We will get back to you when we can'

So that's how that went.

They're telling you that they have all these leads, that Sydney was last seen in Wilber and such. What they're not telling you is that we are the two people that gave them all these leads.

I called the Falls City Police Department because they went to my Ex's house looking for me. So I called to find out what was going on. Apparently, they did not know my address in Wilber, they thought I still lived in Falls City. I reached out to the Sargent there, I told him what my address was in Wilber. That night they went to our house and searched our house.

We found out on the 21st, or the 20th, that the county attorney in Wilber, Saline County filed a warrant against me for a possession of a firearm... which is insane. I have never owned a firearm in twenty years. The next day, according to the papers, the warrant was withdrawn, but the Lincoln paper is not telling me that the warrant is withdrawn because there is no firearm in my house. But they will have you believe that.

Several other things, I guess the FBI, the US marshals, and all that good stuff. A lot of other people with a lot of initials that I have no idea what means is investigating, looking for us, whatever. We were at our house four day ago. No one showed up.

We've been to Wilber twice, we had a young lady with us for a week which is Bailey's sometimes girlfriend. Omaha police starting calling her phone telling her that she's in danger with us, so we took her home the day before Thanksgiving. She was with us when Bailey and I were trying to call the Lincoln police department, she can verify this.

If you want her name, I guess her friend does not message us on facebook because as we know stuff, people know stuff. Because we're not cutting anything or anything if we think it's (Unintelligible) on this video and say something that you find incriminating, please let us know!

You've already crucified us in the newspapers, you've already crucified us on Facebook. You know in America I sure thought it was a trial first, but I guess not.

You've heard all of this stuff about my criminal history. All true. I've been convicted of bad checks, forgery, and all that good stuff. Never been convicted of anything like...I guess I'm a person of interest.

Yeah, the Lincoln police department failed to tell you. That me and Bailey do about a $100,000 dollar business in antiques online, eBay, the antique marts in Lincoln and Omaha and all this stuff. They will have you believe that I'm still just a criminal running around. But you know, I don't really need to explain all of that.

As far I as know I'm not wanted for anything. I'm a person of interest. And I'm not really running from anything. But Naturally I can't go home because my house has been swarmed search because I assume I have a warrant out, so that sort of cancels that out.

So this has pretty much cost me my life, I appreciate that from the Lincoln police department and the FBI and all the other agencies.

I pray for Sydney, I hope she's found soon. I wish the family the best, and I'm sorry that she wasn't with you on Thanksgiving. And that's pretty much all I can say for now.

Here's Bailey to tell you what she wants to (Unintelligible)

[BAILEY BOSWELL]

Hi, Good morning, I'm Bailey, Audrey on Tinder, and a few other names because I have warrants.

This isn't really about me, because it's about Sydney and I just kind of want to tell you what I've already told the Lincoln Police more than one time.

I met her on a Tuesday. We drove around Lincoln, smoked weed. Had a great time, we hit it off. I dropped her off at home, picked her up the next night at her house. We drove around smoked weed again, made our way to my house where we smoked wax, shatter, gave her a quarter once of some really good weed.

I went to take her home. She asked to drop her off at a friend's house, so I did so. I gave her my number. We were planning to go to the casino that weekend. I have not heard from her since.

I just, I really don't even know what else to say. I've been seeing all this stuff on the news presses and the magazines, and the news. I guess I just want the family to know that I'm truly sorry and that I didn't have anything to do with this. I hope Sydney is found soon. She is a sweet, amazing girl.

I don't know. Babe, do you have anything else to say?

[AUBREY TRAIL]

I hope also that Sydney is found soon. We wish the family the best. we're sorry you're going through this.

As far all this stuff that the police department is putting in the paper, on the news, what they're feeding the media, what they want the media to know. There is nothing I can do about that. There is nothing she can do about that because the police department is going to do what suits them best. I know's that's coming from a criminal so you can believe what you will.

As far as the police department is concerned, but as far as I'm concerned... what they're chasing us around like dogs.

I wish the family the best. I mean no disrespect to anyone. I wish Sydney the best, but as far as the police department, XXXX you.

[BAILEY BOSWELL]

Yeah.