Keillor allegation shocks radio host's fans

An allegation of improper behavior by former "Prairie Home Companion" host Garrison Keillor is shocking his fans.



Minnesota Public Radio terminated its contracts with Keillor for what they called an allegation of inappropriate behavior.



Keillor told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that he touched a woman's bare back as he tried to console her, and he apologized when she recoiled.



Among the local fans shocked by the news was Cindy Dina. The suburban Minneapolis woman says she admired Keillor and frequently listened to his show.



She says she hopes the continuous allegations against high-profile men accused of misconduct sends a strong message to others.



Kathy Wallace says wasn't a big fan of Keillor's show but knew his name well as a cultural icon in Minnesota. She says his firing caught her off guard.

