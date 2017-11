A semi-truck that over turned shut down I-29 Northbound near Elk Point early this morning.

The semi overturned near mile marker 24 just north of Elk Point, South Dakota.

Northbound traffic was blocked and rerouted for nearly two hours through Elk Point.

The semi was blocking all lanes of traffic before crews were able to move it out of the way.

Union County officials are still investigating the cause of the roll-over.