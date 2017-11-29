Cooler & breezy Wednesday across the region

We continue to stay mild across the KTIV Viewing Area but we are cooler compared to how we started the workweek and we continue on that trend today. Temps will climbing back into the upper 40s and 50s throughout the region under beautiful, blue skies. We will be a bit breezy though so we'll probably feeling more like the upper 30s and lower 40s so still make sure to grab jacket. The wind quickly shifts from the south back to the NW overnight and that will cool us down slightly for our Thursday. We're still looking at abundant sun as an area of high pressure moves in overhead. A slight moderating trend then begins to develop as we step toward the weekend though.

This is due to a ridge that will be building in through the latter half of the workweek. This will keep us dry and quiet as head through Saturday with mostly sunny skies expected. A few more clouds move in Sunday as a warm front lifts in out ahead of our next, potentially stronger system. Highs look to climb back into the upper 50s before the cold front sweeps in by Monday. This looks to bring us a chance of rain and snow with temps falling back into the 40s. The cooling trend continues as another reinforcing shot of cold air arrives by Tuesday and Wednesday with highs dipping back into the 30s with spotty flurries possible. Continue to stay tuned for more updates!

Meteorologist T.J. Springer