Police need help identifying a suspect they say used counterfeit bills at local stores

Sioux City Police need help identifying a suspect.
Police said several businesses have been passed counterfeit bills at their locations.
The video shows a suspect entering and leaving a store.
Contact Detective Bill Nice at 712-279-6384.
