Seasons Center receives transport van

Spencer-based Seasons Center for Behavioral Health is the recipient of a van from Variety-the Children's Charity.



KTIV News Partner KUOO reports Seasons officials say the vehicle will be used to transport children and staff to and from Camp Autumn, as well as to specialized appointments with other health professionals in the area.

Variety-the Children's Charity is dedicated to improving the lives of underprivileged, at-risk and special needs children throughout Iowa. The organization provides grant funding to programs and initiatives that accomplish that purpose.

Seasons Center officials say they are extremely grateful for the gift.