South Dakota woman dies in Nebraska interstate crash - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota woman dies in Nebraska interstate crash

Posted:
OVERTON, Neb. (AP) -

Authorities say a South Dakota woman died in a crash on Interstate 80 in south-central Nebraska.
   
The accident occurred around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, about 2 miles east of Overton. The Nebraska State Patrol says an eastbound sport utility vehicle driven by 63-year-old Daniel Hafner drifted into the median, struck a guardrail and rolled.
   
The patrol says his wife, 58-year-old Linda Hafner, died at the scene. She lived in Tea, South Dakota, with her husband.
   
Daniel Hafner was taken to a Kearney hospital for treatment. 

Nebraska Department of Transportation Daily Fatality Toll: 

