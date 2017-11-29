Stanton, NE superintendent finalist for Beatrice job

A Northeast Nebraska superintendent could be taking a similar position in Beatrice.

The Beatrice School Board revealed four finalists as candidates to succeed Pat Nauroth, who will retire as superintendent there at the end of next June.

Among the four names is Michael Sieh, who currently serves as superintendent of the Stanton School District.

The other three finalists are from Ord, Beatrice, and Scottsbluff.

The four finalists will be interviewed in Beatrice, by school and community groups, December 9th, after which a selection will be made.

Sieh has been superintendent in Stanton since 2001.