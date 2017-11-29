Still some mild days ahead

We saw a much colder morning start today with lows in the teens for most of us.

But even that chilly start didn't stop our highs from going well above average again with most of us getting close to 50 degrees.

We saw a few high clouds moving through and those clouds will move out tonight but it's not going to be as cold with lows closer to 30 degrees.

Highs Thursday will be about the same as today meaning we'll again top out near 50.

We'll see a small amount of warming heading toward the weekend with highs in the low 50s Friday and Saturday with upper 50s possible on Sunday.

Enjoy the next several days because it's going to be feeling much different by next week.

It begins on Monday with highs in the mid 40s with just a small chance of an isolated shower.

Cooling will keep coming at us with highs by Tuesday in the upper 30s and then we'll only get up to around 30 degrees by the middle of next week.