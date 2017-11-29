Are Siouxlanders prepared in case of nuclear attack?

On Wednesday, North Korea launched it's most powerful missile to date.

North Korea claims the missile could reach anywhere in the United States-including Washington D-C.

It is bringing back memories on the Cold War with the Soviet Union to many across the country.

But, how prepared are people here in Siouxland, in the event of a nuclear attack or nuclear fallout?

During the Cold War fallout shelters were built across the country.

"There's no real places to go anymore. There's no water set asides, there's no food set aside. We don't really have an area that you could go to. So, it would not be good," says Mayor Bob Scott.

Woodbury County Emergency Management has a plan in place for all types of disasters, including a nuclear incident.

"We use those same plans. So, even if it was a nuclear event, the plans that we have in place are the plans that we would use to work through that incident," says Woodbury County Emergency Management Coordinator, Rebecca Socknat.

Even if there's not a direct attack, SIouxland could still see fallout.

and for that, there's a few things you need to know.

"You could stay in your home. You shelter in place at that point because that's just the particles falling down, or you know, are in the atmosphere, things like that. So, staying in your home, shutting off air, heat, anything like that would actually work, too and then you can just go on as long as you're within your house," says Socknat.

Socknat says 18 inches of wood and four inches of concrete are enough to protect you from most fallout.