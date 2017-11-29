South Sioux City Fire Department add new fire trucks to fleet

The South Sioux City Fire Department has had an eventful year.



A new fire station was opened in September and a new ladder truck was put into service the same month.



Two new additions have arrived within the last week.



"We retired two 1980s engines and the Volunteer Association replaced one of them with a 2006 sister truck to one that we already have. And then the city purchased this brand new 2017 to replace the other 1980s engine." said Payne Allen, South Sioux City Fire Medic.



The brand new truck has technology that will allow for better communication and more control over water flow while fighting fires.



The 2006 engine has been updated to include those features as well.



"This was updating to modern engines, modern equipment and just updating the department in general. Less breakdowns, lower maintenance, less costs to run up." said Allen.



The two new trucks still need more equipment installed.



The department hopes to have them in service by Christmas.



They say it has been a boost for the department.



"It feels really good for everyone around here. It has raised morale." said Allen.



The improvements go beyond that though by benefiting the town's citizens.



"They can see that there's proof that the fire department is evolving. We're trying to stay progressive and proactive instead of reactive to situations. If we can stay ahead of what's going on we can stay ahead of more of the potential problems that could come to the city." said Allen.



Making the effort to serve the community that much easier.