New signs installed at South Sioux City schools

The South Sioux City School District has made an upgrade.



New signs were installed over the last few weeks.



They were placed in front of the high school and middle school.



School officials say the new signs will help reduce confusion with the combined buildings.



"Over the years, with the additions we've made to the high school and then now our high school and middle school are one large building campus essentially - they are connected together. And sometimes that can be confusing for our constituents and visitors." said Lance Swanson, Director of Communication & Foundation.



A new sign was also placed in front of Lewis and Clark Elementary.



They were paid for with money made from vending machines.