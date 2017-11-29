Man arrested for breaking into Spirit Lake home with a knife

A Milford, Iowa, man is in the Dickinson County Jail accused of breaking into a Spirit Lake home armed with a hunting knife.

Clay Anthony Williams,24, is charged with 1st degree burglary and going armed with intent.

Authorities say the incident took place shortly before 2 am Monday in the 1000 block of 12th Street in Spirit Lake.

A criminal complaint accuses Williams of recklessly inflicting bodily injury on a victim.

A court appearance for Williams is set for December 7th.

Williams was also arrested on drug charges back in August in Dickinson County.