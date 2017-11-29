Man arrested for breaking into Spirit Lake home with a knife - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Man arrested for breaking into Spirit Lake home with a knife

Posted:
By Keith Bliven, News Director
Connect
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -

A Milford, Iowa, man is in the Dickinson County Jail accused of breaking into a Spirit Lake home armed with a hunting knife.

Clay Anthony Williams,24, is charged with 1st degree burglary and going armed with intent.

Authorities say the incident took place shortly before 2 am Monday in the 1000 block of 12th Street in Spirit Lake.

A criminal complaint accuses Williams of recklessly inflicting bodily injury on a victim.

A court appearance for Williams is set for December 7th.

Williams was also arrested on drug charges back in August in Dickinson County.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.