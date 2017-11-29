Final work underway at Cone Park

It's almost December and still no snow but that will soon change with or without Mother Nature's help at Sioux City's Cone Park.

Members of the Cone Park Planning Committee met Wednesday to finalize details of the park's progress.

Workers are still installing all of the LED lights and the sound system for what's called "Cosmic Tubing."

They also are trying to finish the shed which will house the Zamboni and snow groomer, and countless other details. In the coming weeks, they still need to finish the ice rink and install the machines to make snow.

Sioux City Parks and Recreation Supervisor Eric Griffith says the response for employment at the park has been outstanding.

A good mix of high school and college students, retirees, and people looking for a second job, will start their training next week.

Officials are still hoping for a December 22 opening day.