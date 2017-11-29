Norfolk awarded grants for street improvement project

The City of Norfolk has been awarded two grants that will play a key role in funding a major downtown street improvement project.

The grants come from Nebraska's Department of Economic Development.

The first grant is a $350,000 Community Development Block Grant and is for Phase two of the project, which is designated for street, sidewalk, and infrastructure improvements along Braasch Avenue.

The second grant, for the same amount, will be used for the continuation of an existing façade improvement program and the development of a community gathering space.