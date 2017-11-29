Dakota County, NE murder suspect withdraws request to withdraw his plea

One of the men charged in the murder and dismemberment of an Emerson, Nebraska, man has reconsidered a move withdraw his plea in the case.

19-year old Brayan Galvan-Hernandez had pleaded "no contest" to second-degree murder and accessory to a felony in the death of 41-year old Kraig Kubik.

In a handwritten letter to the judge, which court records show was filed on November 17th, Galvan-Hernandez asked the judge to withdraw the plea. In the letter, Galvan-Hernandez says his attorneys pressured him to take a deal offered by prosecutors in exchange for the "no contest" plea. But, in a motion filed on Tuesday, Galvan-Hernandez withdrew his request after discussing his concerns with his attorneys.

His sentencing is set for December 12th in Dakota County District Court.

The other man charged in the death of Kubik, 25-year old Andres Surber, has pleaded not guilty to several charges, including first degree murder. Earlier this year, a state psychiatrist found Surber could not stand trial in his current mental state.

The men are accused of shooting 41-year-old Kraig Kubik in the head before dismembering his body in November of last year.