Iowa State's Campbell says new contract will help with recruits - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Iowa State's Campbell says new contract will help with recruits

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Iowa State's Matt Campbell agreed to a new contract on Monday. Iowa State's Matt Campbell agreed to a new contract on Monday.
AMES, Iowa (KTIV) -

Wednesday was the birthday of Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell. He turned 38 but he got a big birthday present on Monday. Campbell agreed to a new six-year contract with over $22-million. His annual salary goes up from $2.1 million to $3.5 million.

Iowa State is 7-5 this year and 5-4 in the Big 12, tying the school record for conference wins. Campbell was happy to stop the rumors that he might be leaving for another job.

"Naturally if you're 18-19 year old's and you're going through the recruiting process with your parents, they begin to have those questions," said Campbell. "I think to be able to put a stamp on stability of this is what we're doing, we are who we say we are and this is where we're going in this football program and being able to put some validity to that, I think that was really big."

Campbell also gets another million to provide raises for his coaching staff. Iowa State will find out which bowl their going to on Sunday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.