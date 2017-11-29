Iowa State's Campbell says new contract will help with recruits

Wednesday was the birthday of Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell. He turned 38 but he got a big birthday present on Monday. Campbell agreed to a new six-year contract with over $22-million. His annual salary goes up from $2.1 million to $3.5 million.

Iowa State is 7-5 this year and 5-4 in the Big 12, tying the school record for conference wins. Campbell was happy to stop the rumors that he might be leaving for another job.

"Naturally if you're 18-19 year old's and you're going through the recruiting process with your parents, they begin to have those questions," said Campbell. "I think to be able to put a stamp on stability of this is what we're doing, we are who we say we are and this is where we're going in this football program and being able to put some validity to that, I think that was really big."

Campbell also gets another million to provide raises for his coaching staff. Iowa State will find out which bowl their going to on Sunday.