Dordt & Northwestern move to 2-0 in NAIA tourney; M'side falls

49ers linebacker Eric Reid says he left The Players Coalition because founder Malcolm Jenkins excluded Colin Kaepernick from meetings and asked players if they would stop protesting the anthem if the NFL made a...More >>
A person with direct knowledge of the plan has told The Associated Press that former NFL coach Herm Edwards is in line to become Arizona State's next coach, pending approval of the university president.More >>
Co-owner John Mara says there was probably a better way for the New York Giants to handle the benching of two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning after 13 seasons, but he was at a loss to know what it was.More >>
