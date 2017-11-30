Dordt & Northwestern move to 2-0 in NAIA tourney; M'side falls - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Dordt & Northwestern move to 2-0 in NAIA tourney; M'side falls

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Northwestern is 2-0 in the NAIA volleyball tournament after beating Bellevue. Northwestern is 2-0 in the NAIA volleyball tournament after beating Bellevue.

--NAIA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
Northwestern 3 Bellevue 1 F  
Dordt 3 Northwest, WA 9 F  
Grand View 3 Morningside 1 F  
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.