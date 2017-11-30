More mild temps as we progress into Thursday

Our pleasant stretch hasn't left us yet with more mild conditions and sunshine expected for our Thursday. Highs are going to once again climb almost 20° above average for this time of the year. Temperatures will be in the 50s throughout much of Siouxland with upper 40s near the Iowa Great Lakes. A few more clouds move in tomorrow as a warm front starts to lift toward the region which will give us a little warming as we step into the weekend. Temperatures will be the warmest of the next 7-Days on Sunday, as another reinforcing shot of warmer air arrives early in the day due to a warm frontal passage. Highs will be surging back into the upper 50s with some potential 60s in NE Nebraska.

We then start to see some changes take place Monday as a fairly potent cold front swings into the area. Ahead of it we'll be in the 40s with a chance of showers but as colder, Canadian air starts filtering in, that rain looks to change to a bit of snow overnight Monday. High pressure does build in behind that ushering in temperatures that will be below average for the first time in quite a while. We can look forward to highs near freezing stepping into the middle of next week. Spotty flurries could be seen Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance of snow showers again by Thursday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer