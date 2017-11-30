50-year-old woman arrested after Wednesday night stabbing in Ser - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

50-year-old woman arrested after Wednesday night stabbing in Sergeant Bluff

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) -

A 50-year-old woman is now behind bars after a stabbing in Sergeant Bluff, IA  Wednesday night. 

Sergeant Bluff Police, with the assistance of the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, arrested Renee Carlson for willful injury and aggravated domestic assault. 

Police say it all happened just after 9 p.m. when police were called out to 1593 Harrington Loop in Sergeant Bluff. 

A man was found in front of the residence with stab wounds to the abdomen and a laceration to a finger on his right hand. 

The victim was transported to Mercy Medical Center for his injuries. 

Carlson was taken to UnityPoint- St. Luke's. 

After she was released from the hospital she was taken to the Woodbury County Jail. 

