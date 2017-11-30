Rains cause mud containing volcanic material to slide down the slopes of Mount Agung in Bali

Mudflows coming from a volcano are causing problems in Bali Thursday.

Continuous rains caused mud containing volcanic material to slide down the slopes of Mount Agung Today toward villages around the volcano.

Officials said the threat from the erupting volcano remains high.

Flights trickled out of Bali a day after its airport reopened but the erupting volcano there shut down air travel to a neighboring Indonesian island Today, showing the continued risk to aircraft from the towering ash clouds.

Mount Agung has been gushing black-gray columns of volcanic dust and steam since the weekend and glowing a dramatic red at night as lava wells in its crater.

Bali's airport was closed from early Monday until Wednesday afternoon, stranding tens of thousands of travelers on the resort island famous for its Hindu culture, surf beaches, and lush interior.

It reopened after the hazardous ash clouds pushed by winds changed direction.

The volcano was erupting less furiously today.

As ash has drifted away from the mountain, it has reached heights of 25,000 feet, posing a threat to aircraft.