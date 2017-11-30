Kindergartners at Leeds Elementary use new technology to learn i - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Kindergartners at Leeds Elementary use new technology to learn in the classroom

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A group of Siouxland children are using technology to help them advance their education. 

Kindergartners at Leeds Elementary in Sioux City are using tablets and "bee-bots" to help them learn the alphabet. 

The tablets help them learn to be able to write and the "bee-bots" teach the children how to code and identify letters. 

The technology was brought into the classroom back in August. 

It helps to make adjusting teaching style more easy for educators. 

"With the help of this technology, I'm able to look at the data and then tweak my lessons in my groups for the next day. So, I can give them an assessment on near-pods, on their Ipads, over letters A-M," says kindergarten teacher, Kelsey Cory. 

The children share the technology and it was all paid for by grant money. 

