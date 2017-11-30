TransCanada to run inspection device in Keystone pipeline

TransCanada Corp. says it will run an inspection device through its Keystone oil pipeline to make sure there aren't segments of pipe with similar characteristics to a section that ruptured in South Dakota.



A company spokesman said Wednesday that it would run the pipeline inspection gauge through its system within a 120-day period ordered by a federal pipeline safety agency.



The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration this week issued a corrective order on the estimated 210,000-gallon oil spill. The report says a weight installed on the pipeline nearly a decade ago may have damaged the pipeline and coating.



The order says TransCanada must also submit a proposal to analyze available data on other weight locations for similarities with the leak location.



The company disclosed the leak Nov. 16.

