President Trump pitches the GOP tax bill straight to the American people in Missouri

Senate Republicans hope to pass their tax cut bill by the end of the week. No democrats support the plan, and some Republicans are still on the fence.

If passed, this would be President Trump's first major legislative victory. Vice President Pence hosted a small group of Republican senators on the fence last night to discuss legislative priorities, taxes surely on the docket.

Still, there is a lot of negotiating that will happen over the next 48 hours.

President Donald Trump returned to the White House after taking his message of tax cuts straight to the American people.

He held a rally in Missouri. "In order to achieve this bright and glowing future, the Senate must pass those tax cuts, bring Main Street roaring back, and that's what's going to happen," declared President Donald Trump.

The Senate voted Wednesday to start debate on the GOP tax cut bill.

There is no guarantee of success and no democratic support. "This process has been in fact a mockery of democracy. It is a classic bait and switch," said Senator Richard Blumenthal, (D) Connecticut.



The leadership needs every Republican senator, and some are wavering. "They're facing reality- Look, this is a tough time, we're gonna have to come up with a tax bill that works," said Senator Orrin Hatch, (R) Utah.

Some Republicans are concerned the bill could add to the deficit.

Others worry about independent projections that say Americans making under $75,000 a year would pay more.

Still, when a tax bill reaches the president's desk. "I promise you I will sign it. I promise. I will not veto that bill. There will be no veto," said the president.

President Trump hoping to predict his first legislative victory.



Mixed into all of this is another test.

The government will run out of money after December 8th unless Republicans and Democrats can pass a spending bill.

Edward Lawrence, NBC News.