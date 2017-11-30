Newly released video shows the moment an explosion happened at a New York cosmetics plant earlier this month

Newly released footage shows the moment an explosion happened at a cosmetics plant in New York.

You can see a plant worker walking over to a tank to clean it a cloth when suddenly a white flash appears on the screen.

Once the flash dissipates, you can see the tank is completely engulfed in flames, and the worker is running away - his clothing on fire.

County officials say the man suffered minor injuries.

Fire officials say static electricity caused by wiping the cloth on the tanks is what caused the explosion.

The explosion was ruled an accident.

One worker was killed and another 125 workers and first responders were injured in the explosion.

Records show the 37-year-old plant was fined for safety violations earlier this year.