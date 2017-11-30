Sioux City students share "If I Were Mayor..." speeches

Some Siouxland students expressed some changes they would make if they were Sioux City's mayor...to the mayor.

This morning, 7th grade students at Mater Dei Nativity School told Mayor Bob Scott some changes they would make if they were in his shoes.

The school project is part of a statewide competition.

Ideas students threw out included everything from speeding up road construction to building more green spaces.

"Don't start too many projects without finishing the old ones," said Mater Dei Nativity 7th grader, John Paul. "When you start too many everything just gets congested and when the construction workers are trying to focus on everything, everything just goes slower overall."

Mayor Scott was impressed with the ideas and changes students presented, but told them not everything is possible within the city's budget constraints.



The biggest challenge - trying to please everybody.

"Young people have really good ideas and that's why I think we have the Mayor's Youth Commission and some of those sort of things, because we do think it's important to listen to them," said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott. "And I think it gives kids a chance to think about what would make their community better, so I'm encouraged that they took the time to do it."

A handful of students around the state will be selected, and win prizes, for their "If I Were Mayor..." speeches.