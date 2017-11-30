Ronald McDonald House of Siouxland receives breast pump, refrigerator from Children's Miracle Network

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland got a very special donation from their partners over at UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network.

The Children's Miracle Network donated a new mini fridge and freezer, along with a hospital grade breast pump.

This donation allows new mothers to be able to stay and relax at the Ronald McDonald House rather then having to go to the hospital throughout the night to breast pump, or refrigerate their milk.

"This is really giving the gift of comfort to help these moms and these families enjoy their stay here a lot more," said Christy Batien, Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland.

The refrigerator and breast pump allow mothers to be able to stay in the comfort of their own rooms, without the need to go 3 blocks to UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Hospital.

Hospital officials said this is a great opportunity to help Ronald McDonald House, as well as serving their patients.

"To share the wealth outside of our hospital walls. We found this as perfect fit to be able to serve some of our families, but impact another organization as well," said Anne Holmes, Director of Children's Miracle Network

The refrigerator is one of five that the Ronald McDonald House has acquired, and each room will have it's own personal refrigerator.