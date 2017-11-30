Coyotes hit the road for round two of the FCS playoffs - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Coyotes hit the road for round two of the FCS playoffs

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
VERMILLION, SD (KTIV) -

South Dakota's football team is back on the road for round two of the FCS playoffs on Saturday. The 18th-ranked Coyotes visit number-5 Sam Houston State. USD won their first-ever FCS playoff game in round one, 38-31, at Nicholls State in Louisiana.

The Coyotes have the second-ranked offense in the country, averaging 514 yards per game. Sam Houston State has the top-ranked offense, led by quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe, who won the Walter Payton Award last year as the top-player in the FCS. He has thrown for almost 4,000 yards this season.

"Defensively, we're going to have to get some stops," said South Dakota head coach Bob Nielson. "That's one of the key things in a game against two offensive football teams that have played very well all year. It's typically the defense that plays the best that's going to create the most opportunities that's going to give you a chance to win."

USD kicks off at 2 o'clock Saturday in Huntsville, Texas.

