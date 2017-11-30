Ending November and starting December very mild!

It's been yet another day of well above average temperatures as highs made it into the 50s across Siouxland.

It's still looking like we have more of this kind of weather to enjoy all the way through the weekend.

Sunshine and a south wind tomorrow at 10 to 20 miles per hour, we'll see highs again in the mid 50s with mid 50s continuing on Saturday.

Sunday could be a touch warmer with highs in the upper 50s. It's looking like that will be the last of these really mild days for a while.

Cooling begins on Monday as clouds move in and give us a chance of a little light rain, maybe even mixing with snow late in the day.

That system will move out but the cooler weather will continue to move in with highs on Tuesday in the upper 30s with cooler low 30s expected for Wednesday and Thursday.