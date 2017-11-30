Ending a very dry November in Siouxland

November has been a quiet weather month and the lack of moisture that fell supports that as well.

The Sioux Gateway Airport is going to end up with only .08" for the entire month.

Is this a record? No.

The driest November Sioux City has seen was in 1967 when just .01" of moisture accumulated.

November 2017 will end as the 12th driest on record for Sioux City.

On the other end of the spectrum, the wettest November on record in Sioux City is 4.55" in 2015.

And while just a trace of snow fell this month, Sioux City's snowiest November was in 1983 when 16.5" fell.