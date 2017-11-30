Ending a very dry November in Siouxland - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Ending a very dry November in Siouxland

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Rainfall Almanac Rainfall Almanac
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

November has been a quiet weather month and the lack of moisture that fell supports that as well.

The Sioux Gateway Airport is going to end up with only .08" for the entire month.

Is this a record?  No.

The driest November Sioux City has seen was in 1967 when just .01" of moisture accumulated.

November 2017 will end as the 12th driest on record for Sioux City.

On the other end of the spectrum, the wettest November on record in Sioux City is 4.55" in 2015.

And while just a trace of snow fell this month, Sioux City's snowiest November was in 1983 when 16.5" fell.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.