Sioux City Public Schools Foundation helps raise $6,350 toward student lunch debt

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City Public Schools Foundation and U.S. Bank raised $6,350 toward student lunch debt through its "30-30 Project."

Through the program, participants fast for 30 straight hours to raise money in order to help low-income students facing a 30 million word gap. 

The foundation asked volunteers to donate or collect $10 for every hour fasted. 

The district says 66% of its students qualify for free or reduced lunch. 

The district says its low-income students are at a disadvantage in literacy and English - hearing, speaking, and reading 30million less words than other students upon entering school.

"They're really coming in way behind already, when in a lot of times that's damaging for a kid," said Matt McLarty, Sioux City Public Schools Foundation Development Director. "One of the foundation's aims is to make sure that all kids get equal treatment while they're in public schools." 

The foundation needed 5,400 to fill the lunch account deficit. 

The 30-hour fast ended at 5 p.m. Thursday evening. 

