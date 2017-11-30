"Movember", prostate cancer awareness hits close to home for Pautsch

The American Cancer Society, along with other leading medical organizations, recommends informed decision-making when it comes to screening for prostate cancer.

The American Cancer Society, along with other leading medical organizations, recommends informed decision-making when it comes to screening for prostate cancer.

When you hear about cancer support groups, breast cancer might be the first one to come to mind. And, rightly so. It's a devastating disease.

But, throughout the month of November, men across the country have ditched their razors to grow out their beards to raise awareness about prostate cancer. That includes KTIV's Sports Director Brad Pautsch.

Thursday night, Pautsch stopped by Belle Salon and Spa to get shaved for the first time in four weeks. "Growing a good beard must skip a generation," Pautsch said. "My dad can grow a great beard and my son has had a beard since his freshman year of college. Me? Not so much. I joked with our news director that if he could just give me another year, it would fill in nicely.

"Movember", and prostate cancer awareness, are causes close to Pautsch's heart. "My dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer more than 15 years ago," Pautsch said. "It was detected early, and he's now 83 and in good health. Doing this in previous years, I learned that a simple blood test can detect signs that you may have prostate cancer. I had the test two years ago, got the results in the mail, and all is well."

If you want to learn more about prostate cancer, the ways to prevent it, and how to treat it, click here.