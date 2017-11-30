Iowa man found not guilty of sex abuse

An Onawa, Iowa man accused of sexually abusing a six-year-old has been acquitted.

Charles Cardwell appeared in court on November 21 and 22 and found not guilty.

Back in 2013, the child was interviewed and indicated that her father, Charles Cardwell, had been engaging in sexual abuse. Years later, when she was shown the video, the child claimed that she had no independent memory of the event and no memory of the interview.

When investigators took a closer look at the original interview, some issues became apparent. The child was unable to give her last name, the name of her school, or her birth date. An expert witness also said that some aspects of the interview were subject to "improper suggestibility."

The expert also used the term "infantile amnesia" and testified that a child has trouble encoding and retrieving memories.

The reliability of the child was brought into question and statements made by the child cast an element of doubt on Cardwell's guilt.

Because the state's entire case rested on the original forensic interview, the court could not find, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Cardwell committed the abuse.