Festival of Trees raises money for transitional housing shelter

It was nearly a record-setting night for this year's Festival of Trees event in Sioux City.

A total of $22,000 was raised for "Welcome Home", which is an initiative through the Community Action Agency of Siouxland that combines transitional housing and outreach services to get homeless families off the streets.

That's the fourth-highest total in the event's 25 year-history.

And the highest tree bid was WinnaVegas Casino's tree, selling for $2,200. The theme of the winning tree was "Welcome to Santa's Reindeer barn." It featured a display of a cow with an identity crisis. The cow sported antlers and was decked out in the holiday spirit.

