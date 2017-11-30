Sioux City detectives honored for investigative work - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City detectives honored for investigative work

By Carl Norquist, Producer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

For five-years, a Sioux City murder went unsolved.

But, thanks to investigative work by members of the Sioux City Police Department, Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office, US Attorney's Office, and FBI, the men responsible for Tony Canfield's death were brought to justice.

In 2016, three men, 35 year-old Robert Beaver, 26-year-old Devery Hibbler and 26-year-old Courtland Clark pleaded guilty to Canfield's 2011 murder. Prosecutors say Beaver, Hibbler and Clark, entered Canfield's home, on George Street, with a loaded handgun, with the intent to rob Canfield of marijuana, and money.

Prosecutors say Hibbler was the one to pull the trigger shooting Canfield to death on his front porch.

Today, Sioux City Police Detectives Mike Simons and Heather Albrecht, US Attorney Forde Fairchild, FBI Agent Jon Moeller, and Minnehaha County Captain Mike Walsh were honored with the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association national group achievement award.

