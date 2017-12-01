Parks and Rec holds public forum on proposed Chris Larsen park - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Parks and Rec holds public forum on proposed Chris Larsen park

By Carl Norquist, Producer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Tonight, dozens of community members turned out to provide feedback on a proposed park on Sioux City's Riverfront. 

Sioux City leaders have proposed spending several million dollars to redevelop Chris Larsen Park on the site of the old casino. 

A proposed Ferris wheel remains a polarizing topic. Some worry about liability, maintenance, and the roughly six months a year it would sit idle.

Meanwhile, an interactive "exploration ridge" garnered a lot of support. 

Community feedback will help architects focus on the most popular, and most versatile, areas in future designs.

"The most important thing that we've heard is to create a great amenity and a destination along the riverfront." said landscape architect Tom Rogers,  "I think that destination could reach beyond the boundaries of Sioux City, and can reach through the tri-state area."

Officials can't give a cost estimate until they have narrowed down the priority list of suggested features. They did, however, give a goal of breaking ground in the spring of 2020, or whenever the I-29 reconstruction project is finished.

