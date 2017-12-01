Aubrey Trail 'Person of Interest' in the disappearance of Sydney Loofe booked in Missouri Jail

Aubrey Trail who has been deemed a 'Person of Interest' by Lincoln Police and the FBI has been booked in a Missouri jail.

Trail is being held in Taney County, Missouri on a federal hold with no bond for a warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Thursday at a press conference in Lincoln, Nebraska police stated that arrest had been made "somewhere in the Midwest."

"We've located the both of them, and we are talking to both of them at this particular time," said Randy Thysse, Special Agent in Charge with the FBI.

At this time the arrest is not related to the disappearance of Sydney Loofe, however, police do say "They (Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell) are persons of interest, and we want to talk to them..."

Lincoln Police plan on sending officers to Taney County, Missouri to speak with Trail.

At this time Bailey Boswell has not been booked into Taney County, Missouri Jail, and the investigation continues.