"Grandson in jail" scam bilks elderly Estherville man out of significant amount of money

The so-called "grandchild in jail" scam is once again making the rounds.

Estherville Police say an elderly resident in that city lost a considerable amount of money Wednesday as a result of the scam.

Authorities say the criminal called the elderly man on the phone and told him his grandson was in jail and that he needed to purchase some gift cards. The man purchased the cards and gave the pin numbers on the cards to the suspect.



Authorities say the criminal then cashed or used all of the gift cards within a matter of minutes.

Authorities say it once again serves as a reminder to never give any financial, bank account, or personal information on the phone, through text messages, email, or any other means.

Authorities say if you get such a call you should simply hang up and contact your local law enforcement agency.

Police say this is just one of a multitude of scams that continue to make the rounds locally.