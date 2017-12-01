Delaware earthquake caught on camera - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Delaware earthquake caught on camera

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Millions of people along the east coast felt a rare earthquake Thursday that was centered about six miles northeast of Dover, Delaware.

There's been no reports of any injuries or serious damage from the 4.1 magnitude quake.

However, people from New York City to Washington, D.C. say they felt the quake's movement.

A geophysicist with the U.S. Geological survey says the cold soil and shallow nature of the quake allowed the shaking to travel a longer distance.

The last significant earthquake to rumble the East Coast happened in August 2011.

The 5.8 magnitude quake was centered in Mineral, Virginia and caused damage from Washington to Philadelphia. 

