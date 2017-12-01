Former national security adviser Michael Flynn enters guilty ple - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn enters guilty plea of making false statements to the FBI

(NBC News) -

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has entered a guilty plea on a charge of making false statements to the FBI.

Flynn was accused of making several false statements about his contact with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the months leading up to President Trump's inauguration.

He was one of the first associates of President Donald Trump to come under scrutiny in the investigation into possible collusion with Russia during the 2016 election campaign.

"This admission of guilt by the Former National Security Adviser is a shattering moment for the Trump presidency," Connecticut's Senator Richard Blumenthal said after the plea.

Flynn released a statement after the plea reading in part: "My guilty plea and agreement to cooperate with the Special Counsel's Office reflect a decision I made in the best interests of my family and of our country. I accept full responsibility for my actions."

Although he faces a sentence of up to five years in prison, experts say it's likely Flynn will never serve time.

"It tells you that he is already provided information that Robert Mueller believed to be of significant value," says former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade.

Flynn was fired after just 24 days on the job as National Security Adviser.

