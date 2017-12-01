Former national security adviser Michael Flynn has arrived at the U.S. federal courthouse in Washington.

The Latest: Flynn led 'lock her up' chant, now pleads guilty

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn enters guilty plea of making false statements to the FBI

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has entered a guilty plea on a charge of making false statements to the FBI.

Flynn was accused of making several false statements about his contact with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the months leading up to President Trump's inauguration.

He was one of the first associates of President Donald Trump to come under scrutiny in the investigation into possible collusion with Russia during the 2016 election campaign.

"This admission of guilt by the Former National Security Adviser is a shattering moment for the Trump presidency," Connecticut's Senator Richard Blumenthal said after the plea.

Flynn released a statement after the plea reading in part: "My guilty plea and agreement to cooperate with the Special Counsel's Office reflect a decision I made in the best interests of my family and of our country. I accept full responsibility for my actions."

Although he faces a sentence of up to five years in prison, experts say it's likely Flynn will never serve time.

"It tells you that he is already provided information that Robert Mueller believed to be of significant value," says former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade.

Flynn was fired after just 24 days on the job as National Security Adviser.

Special counsel's statement of offense against Michael Flynn https://t.co/Yh6lBZBWg7 (2/2) pic.twitter.com/eiwwg3advI — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 1, 2017

BREAKING: Pres. Trump's lawyer releases statement after Flynn enters guilty plea. pic.twitter.com/9WH3AubHug — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) December 1, 2017

JUST IN: Michael Flynn arrives at court for plea hearing pic.twitter.com/Igi6GuroG4 — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 1, 2017

NBC News reports former U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was charged with making false statements to the FBI and is expected to plead guilty Friday morning in federal court.

Flynn's lawyer did not immediately return a request for comment.

NBC News reported last month that federal investigators have gathered enough evidence to bring charges in their investigation of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, according to multiple sources familiar with the investigation.

Flynn, who was fired after just 24 days on the job, was one of the first Trump associates to come under scrutiny in the federal probe now led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into possible collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign.



