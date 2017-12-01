UnitedHealthcare begins Medicaid coverage for extra patients

More than 200,000 people enrolled in Iowa's privatized Medicaid program have been formally switched to new coverage following the abrupt exit of an insurance company.More >>
More than 200,000 people enrolled in Iowa's privatized Medicaid program have been formally switched to new coverage following the abrupt exit of an insurance company.More >>
But, throughout the month of November, men across the country have ditched their razors to grow out their beards to raise awareness about prostate cancer. That includes KTIV's Sports Director Brad Pautsch.More >>
But, throughout the month of November, men across the country have ditched their razors to grow out their beards to raise awareness about prostate cancer. That includes KTIV's Sports Director Brad Pautsch.More >>
The American Cancer Society, along with other leading medical organizations, recommends informed decision-making when it comes to screening for prostate cancer.More >>
The American Cancer Society, along with other leading medical organizations, recommends informed decision-making when it comes to screening for prostate cancer.More >>
Every year, PetSmart selects a different pediatric organization to donate to. This year, they chose the Children's Miracle Network at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's.More >>
Every year, PetSmart selects a different pediatric organization to donate to. This year, they chose the Children's Miracle Network at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's.More >>
It's not the amount of fat in your body but where it is stored that could be harmful to your health.More >>
It's not the amount of fat in your body but where it is stored that could be harmful to your health.More >>
When we buy fresh food, we typically do everything we can to keep our groceries fresh.More >>
When we buy fresh food, we typically do everything we can to keep our groceries fresh.More >>
Keeping your kids safe from food allergies is a full-time job.More >>
Keeping your kids safe from food allergies is a full-time job.More >>