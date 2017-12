A city in southern France hopes to get into the Guinness Record book with a nativity scene with 3,500 figurines.

Aubagne is famous for its hand-painted Terracotta figurines, so city fathers put thousands of them to use.

The nativity represents scenes of life in a French village.

The art of making the traditional figures represent characters from the 19th century Provencal village is still alive.

The Christmas season is the biggest sales seasons for the figurines.